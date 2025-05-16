Prep baseball roundup: Quentin Young’s 14th homer powers Oaks Christian to playoff win

Quentin Young of Oaks Christian hit his 14th home run of the season Friday in a Division 2 playoff opener against Redlands East Valley.

Quentin Young of Oaks Christian is in his final days of high school baseball, giving pro scouts one final chance to evaluate his immense skills.

Fans have already decided his entertainment value is off the charts. He hit his 14th home run on Friday in the opening round of the Southern Section Division 2 playoffs — a three-run blast — that helped send the Lions to a 9-2 victory over Redlands East Valley.

Home No. 14 for Quentin Young of Oaks Christian is three-run blast. pic.twitter.com/RAvh936Esf — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 16, 2025

Young finished with two hits and four RBIs. Joshua Brown and James Latshaw also hit home runs. Ty Hanley threw a complete game.

Triton Baseball shuts out Westlake 8-0 behind Mike Erspamer’s masterful 7k/1hit complete game in CIF-SS Playoffs 1st Rd! Kaden Raymond got things going early with a 2 Run HR & Tritons get 12 hits & play excellent defense throughout.👍⁦@ocvarsity⁩ ⁦@latsondheimer pic.twitter.com/Ckn2iTYdo3 — Triton Athletics (@SCHSTritons) May 17, 2025

San Clemente 8, Westlake 0: Stanford commit Mike Erspamer threw a one-hit shutout with seven strikeouts and one walk. Kaden Raymond had a two-run home run.

Servite 1, Riverside Prep 0: Toby Kwon gave up two hits and no walks in the complete game.

Mater Dei 3, South Hills 0: Brandon Thomas struck out seven, walked none and gave up four hits in a Division 2 playoff opener. Ezekiel Lara had two RBIs.

Advertisement

West Ranch 4, Palm Desert 3: Hunter Manning had three hits and three RBIs and also threw six innings with six strikeouts to lead West Ranch to a road victory in Division 2. Mikey Murr got the save with a scoreless seventh.

Simi Valley 3, Ventura 0: Kyle Casey struck out four and walked none in a complete game for No. 2-seeded Simi Valley in Division 2.

Crean Lutheran 6, La Habra 1: Ben Keller had three hits and three RBIs as Crean Lutheran toppled top-seeded La Habra in Division 2.

Advertisement

Etiwanda 11, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 5: Angel Mejia and LJ Roellig hit home runs for Etiwanda, which had a six-run fifth inning.

Gahr 10, La Salle 0: Andres Gonzalez and Adrien Ramirez each had three RBIs and Jake Ourique struck out eight in six innings.

Fountain Valley 4, El Segundo 2: A three-run fifth inning helped Fountain Valley come back from a 2-1 deficit.

Anaheim Canyon 10, Maranatha 6: Cooper Stevenson had a two-run double in the first inning to ignite the Comanches. Camden Goetz had a home run.

Foothill 6, Long Beach Millikan 4: Gavin Lauridsen threw 6 1/3 innings, striking out seven.

Torrance 5, Chino Hills 1: Hector Chavez hit a two-run home run for Torrance.

Murrieta Mesa 6, Santa Monica 0: Tanner Blackmon struck out seven and gave up three hits in the Division 4 victory.

Valencia 4, Northview 1: Lincoln Hunt had three hits for the Vikings.

Saugus 22, Wise Da Vinci 3: Zach Seeley hit two home runs and finished with nine RBIs.

