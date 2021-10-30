Thunderbird Mid-Century Modern

Presenting an enviable combination of exceptional style, the utmost in privacy, an on-trend remodel, fashionable high-end furnishings, and revered Mid-Century-Modern architecture, this luxuriously chic custom home provides the opportunity to experience the ultimate Rancho Mirage lifestyle. Located on the Thunderbird Country Club golf course and sequestered from the street by a walled motor court, circular driveway, and two motorized gates, the exclusive residence is embraced by manicured grounds, mountain views, and a pool.

Location: 71331 Country Club Dr., Rancho Mirage 92270

Asking price: $3,250,000 | Furnished

Year built: 1961

Living area: 3,159 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Features: Exclusive Thunderbird Country Club; mountain and golf course views; living room with stylish fireplace and raised dining room; 3 en-suite bedrooms; office; new understated kitchen with custom wood cabinetry, breakfast bar, and quartz countertops; Terrazzo tile flooring

Contact: Compass

Canavan Coit & Associates

760.835.1006

deirdre.coit@compass.com

www.canavancoit.com

DRE#: 00956865