This Summer, Roche Bobois Celebrates French Art De Vivre Around the World

The beauty of the season is reflected in this living room’s color palate.

As a wet winter gives way to glorious spring and summer in Southern California, residents are looking for any way to bring that beauty indoors. It’s an ideal time, perhaps, to refresh a home’s interiors with furniture inspired by these sunsoaked seasons.

French furniture house Roche Bobois is a world leader in high-end furniture design. Working closely with renowned designers, Roche Bobois offers a broad range of exclusive, made-to-order designs. For their new Spring-Summer 2023 collection, Roche Bobois is thrilled to have selected new shapes, colors and material combinations, offering countless options to reinvent your space.

Talented, generational designers such as Marcel Wanders, Kenzo Takada, Sacha Lakic, and Stephen Burks, and haute couture fashion houses like Jean Paul Gaultier, Missoni, and Christian Lacroix Maison have designed for Roche Bobois, which manufactures their pieces with a high level of customization in mind in their small European workshops.

Roche Bobois Spring-Summer is a season of ample volumes and 1970s-inspired curves and impressions. presenting an amplified vision of the era’s style. It is a season of natural sophistication that favors responsible design without compromising the freedom of Roche Bobois’ savoir-faire.

The brand’s expertise is showcased in extraordinary pieces, such as the Serpentine dining table by Fabrice Berrux. The Spring-Summer collection 2023 blows both hot and cold with mineral tones like browns, yellows and ochres – an earthy palette – offset by myriad blues, coupling to balance carefully considered shapes and radical techniques.

Roche Bobois is also continuing to expand on their substantial, existing collections, such as the extravagant range designed by Marcel Wanders as a tribute to explorers: Globe Trotter. The line has made its way into the bedroom, where the range’s characteristic hot air balloon is displayed on a theatrical bed – the collection’s star piece.

The season’s furniture is reimagined through reworked finishes, like the innovative fabric and renewed colors on the Sense sofa. Roche Bobois has summoned interesting expressions of glass on several pieces. The Iroise dining table offers the most spectacular interpretation: its deep blue top’s grainy, shimmering texture conjures the water’s surface.

Lake, sea, ocean … a swimming pool? Dive in and decide for yourself. It’s the perfect season for it!

Discover the latest collection of Roche Bobois’ customizable furniture and sofas that showcase noble materials, creativity and exceptional craftsmanship in-person at the Los Angeles, Pasadena or Costa Mesa showrooms. roche-bobois.com