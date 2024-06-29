Gated Stunner in Mar Vista with Alfresco Vibe

This meticulously crafted two-story residence in the tranquil Mar Vista neighborhood of West Los Angeles enchants you with its timeless elegance and sophistication. Every corner of this stunning home has been thoughtfully upgraded and remodeled with the finest materials, promising a lifestyle of luxury and comfort. Nestled within a gated enclave for enhanced security and privacy, this property offers a unique outdoor experience. Spanning approximately 12,350 square feet, the landscape unfolds with distinct charm. Whether you’re seeking a serene retreat or an inviting space for alfresco entertainment, this outdoor sanctuary invites you to embrace the beauty of nature at every turn.

Christine Hong, Hilton & Hyland/Forbes Global Properties

310.433.5590

Christine@ChristineHong.com

hiltonhyland.com

DRE#: 01325115

Location: 3037 Westwood Blvd., Los Angeles 90034

Asking Price: $3,195,000

Year Built: 1941

Living Area: 3,778 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Grand foyer; exquisite tray ceilings; crown molding lighting; elevated/wall-mounted fireplace; beautiful beam ceilings; private storybook-style balcony; spacious family/living area adjacent to primary suite; a Japanese-style garden with walkable bridge and enchanting cherry blossom trees The Details