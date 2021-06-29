Christina Aguilera’s residency highlights singer’s vocals, personality

“Come on over”... to the Zappos Theater! Christina Aguilera is the latest superstar to headline the intimate space at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino. Her first Vegas residency, Christina Aguilera: The Xperience, continues until Oct. 5.

According to the powerhouse vocalist, the decision to do the concerts was two years in the making. “I had been discussing a show in Los Vegas for some time now. However, I knew that putting out another album was something I had to do first,” the six-time Grammy winner shared with the Vegas Guide.

“Having released ‘Liberation’ and then doing the tour, this seemed like a great time to do the residency,” said Aguilera.

“I’m excited to continue making new music in addition to celebrating and performing the work I’ve done thus far.”

“It’s a high energy show,” said Jason Gastwirth, president of entertainment at Caesars Entertainment.

“There’s a great mix of dancing and a good fusion of ballads.”

Aguilera is working with her longtime choreographer Jeri Slaughter to bring her massive list of hit songs to the Zappos stage. “[The residency] brings to life the classics as well as reinvented and unexpected elements we’ve never explored before,” Aguilera said. “I want to create a safe space for the freedom to explore and awaken all senses.”

“There’s a tremendous level of production,” Gastwirth adds. “It’s very much feeding off the environment of Zappos, it being the nexus of creative energy.”

Coincidentally, Aguilera shares the same stage as fellow Voice alum Gwen Stefani, whose “Just a Girl” residency began in late February.

“I’m in good company,” the “Genie in a Bottle” hitmaker jokes.