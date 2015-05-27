6 must-haves for your next beach vacation

As the days grow longer and the weather gets warmer, our thoughts turn to sandy paradises and seaside adventures. Summertime hot spots like the Hamptons, Malibu, Tulum and the Riviera beckon for swimming, sailing, surfing or just sunning. Whether it's a long-planned trip or a spur-of-the-moment invite, here are the summertime essentials you need to be packed and ready to go.
A great beach vacation begins with a great swimsuit! We need one that keeps up and looks good while we're catching rays or frolicking in the waves. Marysia's suits, designed by a former ballerina and surfing enthusiast, are our first choice. We love this one-shouldered Santa Barbara two-piece with scalloped edges. Though it may be black, it's anything but basic.
With all of our water-focused activities, we need a sunscreen that's waterproof but still gentle on our skin. Shiseido WetForce lotion is both. This 50+ SPF sunscreen protects us from the sun's rays both in and out of the water. In fact, its patented WetForce technology becomes even more effective when exposed to water for 15 minutes. So dive in! The water's fine and so's our skin.
Though heels see us through the winter, when it comes to beach vacations, we want to feel footloose and fancy-free. That's why we love these Mira Sandals by Ancient Greek. With their flirty ankle lacing and neutral color, they're the perfect choice to show off toned legs and a bright pedicure.
As much as we love a big floppy beach hat to hide our face from the midday sun, we need a topper that's as pretty as it is practical. The Rose Palisades Hat from Bungalow LA is colorful, fun and packable. We can roll it up in our beach bag then shake it out when we arrive at our favorite spot on the sand.
Who's behind those gorgeous glasses? Why us, of course! When it comes to accessories, especially our sunglasses, it's no mystery: We want to make a big, bold fashion statement! That's why we love these Karen Walker sunglasses. With their round shape, their brown mirror lenses and their sparkling frames, these are our perfect summer shades.
We love the beach and the water. Our iPad? Not so much. That's why we choose the Lifeproof waterproof case for all of our electronic accessories. Slim and strong, this is the little case that can. Whether we're sailing or sunning, it keeps our device safe and sound from water and sand so we can frolic stress-free, leaving our worries behind. And that's really what a beach vacation's all about, right?
—Abigail Stone for Shiseido