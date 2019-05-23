Start with succulents for a beautiful, water-saving garden

Glossy green lawns, tropical blossoms and multi-colored fields of cheerful impatiens have long been a signature look of our Southern California landscapes. But oh, the cost of water to keep thirsty grass, turf, tropical plants and shallow-rooted annuals alive! A 1,000 square-foot lawn needs 30,000 gallons of water a year just on its own.
Xeriscaping - landscaping that reduces the need for supplemental water - has become more common here, propelled by years of drought and now by rising water prices. Most succulents come from warm, dry climates, so they need less water to thrive. Some are fine with a little water once a week, others, once every two weeks. All you have to do is plant them in the right soil, usually a fast-draining cactus mix, with a little room around each for good air circulation.
Not everyone has the time, money or energy to xeriscape an entire yard, but getting rid of even a bit of water-wasting non-native plants can help the environment and, by replacing them with succulents, will do wonders for the beauty of your landscaping.
Need some ideas for your starter succulents? We asked Southern California succulent collector and hobbyist Dorothy Reinhold to suggest some easy yet interesting sun-loving, water-sipping plants that will help you lower the water bill and enhance your garden.
For quick gratification and propagation
Try Sempervivum tectorum, aka "Hen and Chicks" or "Houseleeks." These plants form rosettes; the mother (hen) spreads by forming little rosette plantlets (chicks) alongside. Snap these off and replant for a continuous supply. They come in different varieties, including Bernstein (copper leaves with some gold), Big Blue (bluish-green), Black (green leaves with purple tips), Damask (reddish), and Terracotta Baby (orangey red). Plants will also show different colors depending on soil and growing conditions.
For a painterly look
Kalanchoe tomentosa, aka "Panda Plant," "Pussy Ears" or "Chocolate Soldier." The leaves are gray green, covered in a velveteen fur and tipped with brown, giving this an elegant, artistic appearance.
Impressive
Kalanchoe luciae, aka "Flapjacks" or "Paddle Plant." This plant looks like stacks of big flat pancakes standing on their side; it will make you smile. The big leaves are gray green and can get a reddish edge during cooler months if they have bright light (like we have most often in Southern California). This is a looker.
Seasonal blooms for the beach or lakeside
Schlumbergera truncata or Schlumbergera bridgesii, aka "Christmas Cactus," "Thanksgiving Cactus" or "Holiday Cactus." The nicknames come from the seasons it typically blooms in, between November and January. Depending on the variety, the tubular flowers can be pink, red or white, and they're prolific, so it's quite a rewarding show. Snap off a Y-shaped segment to propagate more. They hail from Brazilian rainforests, so unlike most succulents, they prefer a humid climate, and may need a bit more water than your other succulents.
Great name and unusual looks
Fenestraria rhopalophylla (or aurantiaca), aka "Baby Toes." This is a great container plant. It grows in clumps, and has translucent flat-topped leaves that resemble, uh, baby toes. You will kill it with too much water. The blooms are cute, often white or yellow dainty daisy-like flowers.
Spread the joy with a hanging pot
Sedum morganianum, aka "Donkey's Tail" or "Burro's Tail." So pretty as a hanging plant, this one has many long, hanging stems with short little fat leaves. The leaves are dense and will fall off if you jostle the pot, so once you plant it, put it in a location and let it be.
-Catherine Gaugh, Custom Publishing Writer