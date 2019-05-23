Start with succulents for a beautiful, water-saving garden

Xeriscaping - landscaping that reduces the need for supplemental water - has become more common here, propelled by years of drought and now by rising water prices. Most succulents come from warm, dry climates, so they need less water to thrive. Some are fine with a little water once a week, others, once every two weeks. All you have to do is plant them in the right soil, usually a fast-draining cactus mix, with a little room around each for good air circulation.