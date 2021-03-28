The part-time evening MBA program at CSUN’s David Nazarian College of Business and Economics offers working professionals the opportunity to invest in their future and secure their careers. This MBA program is not simply education offered “to” students, but an educational experience “with” students. Professionals are admitted to the program because their work experience offers insight into what faculty members teach. The program’s mission is to produce innovative leaders who:

Apply knowledge and create strategies to manage dynamic environments

Contribute sustainable value to their organization, industry, and community • Integrate theory and experiential learning to benefit career networks and trajectories

The Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education College Ranking 2021 ranked the university the second-most diverse learning environment in the nation. In 2020 Money Magazine ranked CSUN as nationally competitive and 45th among 739 on its “Best Colleges” list and 29 of the “Best Public Colleges.”

Plus, CSUN students graduate at higher rates and earn more as alumni than those at other institutions.

California State University, Northridge (CSUN)

NAME OF BUSINESS SCHOOL OR PROGRAM David Nazarian College of Business & Economics

BUSINESS SCHOOL DEAN Dr. Chandra Subramaniam

YEAR INSTITUTION WAS FOUNDED 1958

YEAR BUSINESS SCHOOL OR PROGRAM WAS STARTED 1958

TOTAL MBA ENROLLMENT 182

MBA PLATFORMS OFFERED On-campus (currently virtual due to COVID-19)

MBA AREAS OF EMPHASIS OFFERED Contemporary curriculum with topical electives

LENGTH OF PROGRAMS 2.5 years

PROGRAM CAMPUS OPTIONS Part-time evening program

PROGRAM ACCREDITATIONS AACSB

RANKINGS



2021 Best Business School: Best On-Campus MBA - Princeton Review

2020 Best Colleges for Business Majors - Money Magazine

TOTAL COST OF MBA $25,000 - $36,000

REQUIRED TESTING GMAT/GRE (waiver applications available)

UPCOMING INFORMATION SESSIONS Apr. 8, 2021

APPLICATION DEADLINES Fall 2021 admission: May 1, 2021 Spring 2022 admission: Oct. 1, 2021

PROGRAM CONTACT INFORMATION Dr. Kristen Walker, MBA Program Director mba@csun.edu (818) 677-2467