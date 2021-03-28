Claremont Graduate University: Drucker School of Management
At the Drucker School of Management, we embrace Peter Drucker’s philosophy that the practice of management requires a people-oriented approach. Our students enjoy small class sizes, approachable faculty, and supportive career counselors to help them grow professionally and meet their goals. We teach each student how to lead their organizations to success in a way that benefits society.
The Drucker MBA offers the rigorous curriculum of a Full-Time MBA with a focus on people and performance. The program features the innovative Drucker Signature Platform, an exploration of leadership in practice through a study of Drucker’s philosophy, leadership, resilience, and mindfulness. In addition to selecting one of eight areas of concentration, students may earn up to three certificates as part of the MBA.
The Flex MBA is designed for working professionals looking to sharpen their leadership and strategic decision-making skills. The program prioritizes flexibility, allowing students to move through the program at their own pace and choose from hybrid, weekend intensive, and weekly course options to fit the MBA around their many commitments. An elective-rich curriculum allows students to design their coursework around their professional goals and earn certificates along the way.
Claremont Graduate University
NAME OF BUSINESS SCHOOL OR PROGRAM Peter F. Drucker and Masatoshi Ito Graduate School of Management
BUSINESS SCHOOL DEAN David Sprott
YEAR INSTITUTION WAS FOUNDED 1925
YEAR BUSINESS SCHOOL OR PROGRAM WAS STARTED 1971
TOTAL MBA ENROLLMENT 120
MBA PLATFORMS OFFERED Full-Time and Flex (evenings, weekends, hybrid)
MBA AREAS OF EMPHASIS OFFERED
- Entrepreneurship
- Finance
- HR Management
- IT Management
- Leadership
- Marketing
- Strategy
- Supply Chain
LENGTH OF PROGRAMS
- Full-Time - 21 months
- Flex - typically 24 months, students may progress more quickly or slowly
PROGRAM CAMPUS OPTIONS Full-Time & Flex MBA - Claremont (main campus) with hybrid options
PROGRAM ACCREDITATIONS AACSB WASC
TOTAL COST OF MBA MBA (Full-Time or Flex): $1,980/unit (average $23,760 at 12 units/semester); Fellowships available for qualified students
REQUIRED TESTING MBA: GMAT/GRE requirement waived for students applying to start in Fall 2021 Flex MBA: GMAT/GRE not required
UPCOMING INFORMATION SESSIONS Spring preview, Apr. 9-10
APPLICATION DEADLINES Summer 2021 (Flex only): Final deadline, June 1 Fall 2021 (Full-Time & Flex): Round 4, June 1; Final deadline, Aug. 15
PROGRAM CONTACT INFORMATION Matthew Gold, Associate Director of Admissions druckermba.com (909) 607-7811