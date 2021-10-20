What to Consider for Basic Audi A1 Maintenance and Repairs

You want to ensure you get the most use out of your car, so maintenance is crucial in order to keep it performing at its best and minimize the need for any repairs.

Hunting for auto parts and tools online to maintain or even do some repairs for your car can be daunting, however, especially if you don’t have an idea of what exactly to look for.

Even though the Audi A1 offers you a sturdy and impressive crossover design for an urban lifestyle, alongside other versions of the A1, they will all eventually need some attention. Fortunately, there are countless good deals for A1 auto parts online that you can make use of if you want to service your car yourself or perform any repairs.

First things first, you’ll need to consider all aspects of your car’s lifeblood.

First, check oils and fluids

Apart from the engine oil, there are five other fluids that need to be flushed and replenished in your Audi. These are the brake fluid, transmission fluid, power steering fluid, coolant, and windshield wiper fluid. If you are planning on changing any of these fluids yourself, not only are you able to buy the liquids, but you can also purchase the equipment and accessories needed in order to make the replacements.

Some parts break over time – the following are among the most common.

Spark plugs can often be a cause of malfunctions

Make sure you are not trying this if you are not a mid-expert as you are just starting to approach the vast world of auto parts.

The general rule of thumb is that you should replace your spark plugs after every 30,000 miles, but you should also refer to the manufacturer’s guidelines - in this case, Audi.

When buying new spark plugs to replace the old ones, also keep in mind that there are different sizes to choose from, which vary depending on the manufacturer and model of the car. There are many different brands that produce spark plugs, including Bosch, Autolite, Champion, VAG, Topran, and more.

Are your wiper blades squeaky?

This is a common issue and contrary to spark plugs, changing wiper blades can be quick and fun.

How often you need to replace your wiper blades is dependent on the wear and tear that they suffer on a daily basis. People who live in places that experience inclement weather should expect to have to change their wiper blades more often than people who do not, as the weather plays a big part in how long the rubber will last.

Make sure that you check what the size is for your Audi A1 before making any purchases, as there are no one-size-fits-all wiper blades.

Moreover, fuel economy is an important aspect for those who want to travel long distances without the pressure of finding a gas station.

Fuel filter components

Newer vehicles tend to have fuel filters that last longer, with some lasting as long as 60,000 miles.

However long your fuel filter generally lasts, it is important to change it if your car starts to experience problems like stalling and poor engine performance.

When replacing your fuel filter, you can choose between buying an OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) fuel filter for your Audi or purchasing an aftermarket one. There are pros and cons to both of these choices.

Your brake discs may need some maintenance as well

Brake discs tend to last longer than brake pads, but they generally have a lifespan of about 80,000 to 120,000 miles. If you have purchased brake discs that you intend to install yourself, you should not do so immediately after the car has been driven, as the old discs may still be hot and you could burn yourself trying to remove them.

Some parts are not difficult to install, as you can check guides online for the specific brand. In the case of Audi, because of its popularity, but also the cost of original auto parts, you may want to consider buying online aftermarket auto parts.

What are aftermarket auto parts?

Aftermarket parts are replacement parts sold by a different manufacturer. Aftermarket used auto parts are safe to buy but you should do your research before making your purchase. As the L.A. Times has covered in the past for online companies selling auto parts, you should trust the market place you are buying from.

Search online for the best auto parts

Consider a marketplace such as eBay that guarantees a refund and free returns without having to declare a specific reason, and of course, can save you money. Just keep in mind to observe smart shopping practices and pay close attention to the specs to make sure the items fit your Audi A1.