A 25 year long dance party: Electric Daisy Carnival celebrates its silver milestone

Camp Out

After a sold-out inaugural year, Camp EDC will also return, providing attendees (or "Headliners" as EDC refers to them) a fully immersive camping program conveniently located right next to the speedway. At the center of Camp EDC lies the Mesa, a lively hub of entertainment, activities and amenities that campers can enjoy and take part in all weekend long. From pool parties to guest speakers and group classes that work out the mind, body and soul, campers can experience a completely new side of the event.