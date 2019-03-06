A 25 year long dance party: Electric Daisy Carnival celebrates its silver milestone

Want to get down and dance with 400,000 new best friends? North America's largest dance music festival, the venerable Electric Daisy Carnival, returns to Las Vegas on May 17 for a long weekend of early summer fun.
Transforming more than 1,000 acres of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the event promises to deliver an unrivaled celebration from dusk till dawn. Over 200 of dance music's most recognizable names are scheduled to hit the stage.
"EDC is our community's New Year's Eve, Mardi Gras and Super Bowl," Pasquale Rotella, CEO and founder of parent company Insomniac, said.
2019 marks EDC Las Vegas' 23rd year, but it's Insomniac's 25th year of the festival -- Rotella is proud of how it's endured.
"EDC today looks nothing like the first EDC that happened at the Shrine Auditorium in 1997," Rotella said.
This year's festival includes an entirely new layout that utilizes new areas of the speedway. Expect groundbreaking art installations and new stage designs with next-gen technology, sound and lighting.
"It's changed in every way, but the core values of EDC have stayed the same," Rotella emphasized. "People coming together to connect with each other through community, dancing like no one's watching, being your best self and looking out for one another."
Class Up
If you're heading to EDC, why not do it in style?
Starting this year, festival goers can reserve extravagant tables through Insomniac's new Marquee SkyDeck Package. The premium experience comes with a private table on an exclusive viewing deck, impeccable views, cocktails featuring premium spirits, and electrifying bottle service presentations replete with sparklers.
In addition, guests are given total access to all festival VIP areas, a dedicated check-in tent for express entry, private transportation from check-in to their table, private air-conditioned restroom facilities and a dedicated cocktail server.
Camp Out
After a sold-out inaugural year, Camp EDC will also return, providing attendees (or "Headliners" as EDC refers to them) a fully immersive camping program conveniently located right next to the speedway. At the center of Camp EDC lies the Mesa, a lively hub of entertainment, activities and amenities that campers can enjoy and take part in all weekend long. From pool parties to guest speakers and group classes that work out the mind, body and soul, campers can experience a completely new side of the event.
