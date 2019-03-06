A secluded NoMad Las Vegas is worth looking for

By neon, LED or landmarks, it's usually pretty easy to find a specific Vegas resort. But the Strip's newest hotel, NoMad, is more of a hidden gem.
Starting Strong
The lobby, separate from the Park MGM's, is a true work of art, featuring curation by the French design outfit Be-poles. A photoset by Raymond Cauchetier chronicles a couple's wins and losses in love and gambling from the 1963 film "La Baie des Anges."
Lived-in Luxury
On the top floors of Park MGM, the 293 guestrooms and suites that comprise NoMad Las Vegas have a distinct New York feel. Each room is appointed with oak hardwood floors, Bellino linens, curated artwork and Argan bathroom products. Like the original NoMad in New York, there are steamer trunks in each room that are transformed into minibars. Many of the rooms feature freestanding pedestal bathtubs.
A Sensory Feast
Now one of the Strip's most breathtaking restaurants, The NoMad Restaurant's tall walls showcase hundreds of colorful books. Inspired by the Royal Portuguese Cabinet of Reading in Rio de Janeiro, the room also features an 18th-century French fireplace and a spiral staircase. Try a signature dish for two, like the NoMad Roast Chicken.
More Than a Bar
Not just for cocktails, the NoMad Bar also serves breakfast, lunch, brunch and dinner. The space features deep Bordeaux velvet throughout, with custom-made curtain that cloaks the bar during the day. There's also a Steinway piano in the corner of the room that welcomes live jazz performances at night. thenomadhotel.com/las-vegas
-Heather Turk, Custom Publishing Writer