Here are the 10 best books I read in 2018

As I’ve been an obsessive fan of “2001: A Space Odyssey” since I first saw the film in true Cinerama upon its opening in 1968, the most surprising thing about Benson’s meticulous book about the movie’s genesis and production is how much of what he reports I didn’t know, or maybe knew and long ago forgot. This is as illuminating a window into Stanley Kubrick’s mind and personality as one is like to find in print. (For an equally illuminating view on film, I recommend “Filmworker,” an extraordinary documentary about Leon Vitali, who became Kubrick’s lifelong assistant and amanuensis after starting out as a bit actor on 1975’s “Barry Lyndon” and who, at the age of 70, is to this day the keeper of the Kubrick legend.)