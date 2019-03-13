The admissions scandal is an example of the academic corruption caused by NCAA athletics

That’s why Singer described his method as the “side door” into USC, UCLA, Yale and Stanford. The front door, he explained, is for students who can get admitted on their own. The back door is “institutional advancement,” in which parents lean on friends with an “in” at a desirable university or make donations of as much as 10 times the five- or six-figure bribes he was brokering. The side door was exploiting the loopholes in athletic recruitment.