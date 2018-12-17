Add healthcare investors to the list of victims of that Texas judge's dumb ruling against Obamacare

The worst blow may have been sustained by Molina Healthcare, a Long Beach health insurer that was already facing questions about its management, as we reported over the weekend. Molina shares were trading at $115.28, down about 12.5%, in midday action Monday on Nasdaq. Upon the opening, the shares were down as much as 16% from Friday’s closing price of $131.72. (O’Connor issued his ruling after the market’s close on Friday.)