Judge approves class action case against clinic peddling unproven stem cell therapy

Malte Farnaes, an attorney for StemGenex, said the firm was “disappointed” in Battaglia’s order but encouraged that the judge acknowledged the case is narrowly focused on the firm’s marketing, not the efficacy of the medical procedure. “We are confident that our clients’ rights will be vindicated at trial,” he said, observing that the judged raised questions in the order about how to calculate damages for each customer if the plaintiffs ultimately prevail.