Uber's IPO filing shows it's looking for the greater fools

Uber’s IPO has been hungrily anticipated because of its stature as the biggest unicorn — companies valued at more than $1 billion — in the technology market. So its fate will be a bellwether for how these companies, which have been sucking up venture investors’ cash at a rapid rate, will fare once they’re subjected to the scrutiny of the public market. The offering is also a test of investors’ appetite for companies whose record of stupendous losses would rate horselaughs under traditional investment principles.