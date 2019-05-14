Uber’s car-wreck IPO could change Wall Street’s thinking about its ‘unicorns’

By the time of the IPO the glow was coming off Uber. The company’s underwriters priced the IPO in a range of $44 to $50 per share, or $84 billion or less. In the event, the shares were priced at $45 on Thursday night, opened for trading Friday morning at $42 and closed at $41.57. Uber opened below $40 on Monday morning and so far has stuck at that price or less. At its closing price of $39.96 on Tuesday, investors who bought into the 180-million-share IPO at Friday’s opening have sustained collective paper losses of about $907 million.