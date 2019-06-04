Apple replaces iTunes on Mac with three separate apps

“Customers love iTunes and everything it can do, but if there is one thing we hear over and over it’s ‘Can iTunes do even more?’” said Craig Federighi, senior vice president of software engineering, at the keynote speech kicking off Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose on Monday. He showed what iTunes would look like if it integrated features like a calendar or email but ultimately his team had a “better idea” — spread the features across three apps for Mac users.