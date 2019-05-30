Disney may ditch Georgia over abortion law, Bob Iger says. Is Hollywood’s reticence over?

Studios have a lot to lose if they bail out of Georgia. The state is known as the “Hollywood of the South” and is attractive to studios because it offers ideal weather and tax credits of up to 30% for films, television shows and digital features that are shot there. The state hosts an average of 30 to 40 productions at any given time, including Netflix’s “Stranger Things” and AMC’s hit series “The Walking Dead,” according to the Georgia Department of Economic Development.