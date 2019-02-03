BuzzFeed, Vice and other outlets slash jobs in a challenging market for digital media

BuzzFeed, for example, is owned by media giant NBCUniversal and other well-heeled investors. It has raised $497 million and has a valuation of $1.7 billion, according to research firm CB Insights. But pressure has been mounting on BuzzFeed to generate more revenue after missing its sales goal in 2017. Although the company had more than $300 million in revenue last year and claims an audience of more than 650 million people, BuzzFeed was still unprofitable, according to two people familiar with the company’s finances who were not authorized to comment.