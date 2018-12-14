Actress Eliza Dushku was paid $9.5 million by CBS to settle harassment allegations

Weatherly, who couldn’t be reached for comment, made several comments directed at Dushku that she found demeaning, according to the New York Times’ description of the report. In one incident Dushku described to investigators, she made a gesture with three fingers and, in response, Weatherly suggested she wanted a threesome with him and another cast member. While shooting a scene involving a windowless van, Weatherly said he would take Dushku to his “rape van,” according to the report. Dushku told investigators that after she confronted Weatherly about the comments, she was told she would not be returning to the show.