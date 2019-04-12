Disney stock surges 9% after surprise details about streaming service

Walt Disney Co. stock surged Friday after the entertainment company offered more information than expected about its strategy to succeed in the burgeoning streaming video market.
Disney’s stock rose $10.54, or 9.1%, to $127.17 a share on Friday morning, following a Thursday investor meeting on the company’s Burbank lot where executives shared plans for Disney+, an ad-free subscription service intended to compete with Netflix.
In a 3 1/2-hour presentation, the company announced a robust lineup of original shows and movies for the service, which is to cost $6.99 a month and launch Nov. 12. Disney also said the new app would become the streaming home of Disney animated classics, films from Pixar, Marvel and the “Star Wars” saga, as well as “The Simpsons” and National Geographic programming.
The company expects the service to reach 60 million to 90 million subscribers and become profitable in 2024.
“We’re all in,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Robert Iger.
The projections came as a pleasant surprise to analysts who have been waiting months for Disney to offer more clarity about its streaming ambitions.
“We didn't think Disney would give guidance,” Bernstein & Co. analyst Todd Juenger said in a research note. “Boy were we wrong.”