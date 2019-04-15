Hulu buys AT&T’s stake for $1.43 billion

Telecommunications giant AT&T sold its nearly 10% interest in streaming service Hulu for $1.43 billion, returning its stake to the streaming service now controlled by Walt Disney Co.
AT&T and Hulu made the announcement Monday, saying the deal was complete and valued the streaming service at $15 billion.
AT&T was expected to sell its interest in the streaming service, as AT&T’s WarnerMedia embarks on its own streaming service set to launch later this year.
“We thank AT&T for their support and investment over the past two years and look forward to collaboration in the future. WarnerMedia will remain a valued partner to Hulu for years to come as we offer customers the best of TV, live and on demand, all in one place,” said Hulu CEO Randy Freer in a statement.
Disney owns 60% and Comcast owns 30% of Hulu, which is based in Santa Monica.
AT&T acquired Time Warner Inc. last year, an $85 billion deal that included a 9.5% stake in Hulu. AT&T renamed the Time Warner businesses WarnerMedia.
The Dallas phone company said it would use proceeds from this transaction to reduce its debt. AT&T has $170 billion in debt and is under pressure from Wall Street to pare it down.
A beta version of WarnerMedia's streaming service will launch in the fourth quarter, followed by the introduction of original content on the platform in 2020.
“I think you can expect the crown jewels of Warner will ultimately end up on the new service,” said Kevin Reilly, chief creative officer of Turner Entertainment and president of TBS and TNT, at the Television Critics Assn.’s winter press tour in Pasadena earlier this year.