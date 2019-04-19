Lionsgate, the studio behind ‘Hunger Games’ movies, struggles in shifting Hollywood currents

The woes at Lionsgate are emblematic of the larger forces squeezing independent studios in a rapidly shifting market dominated by giants such as Walt Disney Co. and WarnerMedia. Smaller companies are trying to survive at a time when the box office is increasingly dominated by movies based on well-known intellectual property, which Lionsgate lacks. Meanwhile, mid-budget action-adventures, comedies and dramas, which have been Lionsgate’s bread and butter, are gravitating to streaming services such as Netflix Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. And the streamers are buying up talent, making it more difficult for studios to compete.