Lionsgate lays off 20 more workers, slimming down amid competitive challenges

Lionsgate is reducing overhead and trying to become more nimble as the company faces an increasingly challenging and competitive entertainment marketplace dominated by a few giants. Walt Disney Co. is poised to absorb much of 21st Century Fox, Warner Bros. is now part of AT&T Inc., and Netflix is taking a bigger bite of the film and TV market. There have long been rumblings in Hollywood that Lionsgate is looking to set itself up for a sale, but insiders have downplayed such speculation.