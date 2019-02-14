Who is Michael Sanchez? Low-level Hollywood manager is a pivotal figure in Bezos-Pecker storm

Scottie Nell Hughes, the cable news pundit managed at one point by Sanchez, ended up in the Enquirer during her legal feud in 2017 with Fox News, in which she claimed she was fired after accusing Fox Business Network host Charles Payne of rape. Payne denied the claim. But in a twist, Sanchez alleged at the time that it was Fox that leaked Hughes’ identity to the Enquirer as part of a smear campaign against her.