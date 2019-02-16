The Bezos affair

Ari Emanuel was once Trump’s agent when the 45th president of the United States starred on the reality show “The Apprentice.” Emanuel is said to have introduced American Media Inc. chief David Pecker, publisher of the National Enquirer, to Kacy Grine, a French-born financial advisor to Prince Alaweed bin Talal. Grine and Pecker had dinner at the White House with Trump in July 2017. That year, Bin Talal was held in detention along with several other Saudi royal billionaires at the behest of Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. In 1991, Bin Talal helped bail out a deeply in debt Trump, buying his yacht. Four years later, he took a 51% stake in the Plaza Hotel in New York City, then owned by Trump. Last year, AMI published fawning glossy magazine the New Kingdom, celebrating the crown prince and his Vision 2030 economic plan. Grine wrote the only bylined article in the publication. Last year, AMI admitted to paying $150,000 in hush money to former Playboy playmate Karen McDougal to squelch her story of an alleged sexual affair with Trump in exchange for a non-prosecution agreement with the U.S. attorney’s office in the Southern District of New York. Federal prosecutors are looking at whether AMI violated a recent agreement in which AMI pledged not to commit any crimes for three years.