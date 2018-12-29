Netflix to experiment with interactive TV, letting viewers choose an ending for ‘Black Mirror’ film

The concept of interactivity in scripted entertainment isn’t new, but technology has evolved to present audiences with much more satisfying outcomes in real time. One of the early examples in TV of interactive storytelling was the 1950s CBS show, “Winky Dink and You,” Thompson said. Children were encouraged to place transparent screens on top their television to draw solutions to problems portrayed on the program. For example, if a character was trapped against a wall, the kids would draw a ladder. But the rudimentary interaction did upset some parents when some kids forgot to scribble on transparent screens and used crayon directly on their TVs instead, he added.