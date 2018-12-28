Choose your own 'Black Mirror: Bandersnatch' review: Ali or Lloyd? Click here for Lorraine Ali

It’s a gimmick to be sure, which might be fun and nostalgic for those who played these types of games in the now-halcyon ’80s or younger viewers who imagine how fun it must have been to manipulate those clumsy, crude images with something called a joystick. But for the rest of us, the act of having to pay close attention, keep your finger on the button, click an option, then be told you need to go back, is about as enjoyable as a mandatory workplace ethics training video: “Was it appropriate for Stacy’s boss to ask her on a date and then fire her when she refused? Yes or No?”