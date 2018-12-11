Twitch explores content outside of gaming, including a scripted show — with an interactive twist

Twitch’s foray into non-gaming content began three years ago. The company created new categories to make it easier to classify non-gaming topics such as travel and food. Twitch also experimented with streaming marathons of licensed shows, including anime and the late artist Bob Ross’ “The Joy of Painting.” The Bob Ross marathon attracted 5.6 million viewers in 2015, and many engaged in the live chat. The popularity of the show planted the idea of doing more original content.