Netflix in talks to buy Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood

Netflix has been portrayed as the bogeyman of the movie theater industry for years. But now the streaming video giant is looking to preserve one of cinema’s most famous historical institutions, the Egyptian Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard.
The Los Gatos company is in talks to buy the storied Egyptian Theatre from American Cinematheque, the Los Angeles-based nonprofit that currently owns the location known for hosting special screenings and events, said a person close to the matter who was not authorized to comment and requested anonymity.
The talks signal that Netflix is eager to endear itself to the more traditional corners of Hollywood that want to preserve the old way of going to the movies. Netflix has previously irked theater owners by making movies available on its streaming service at, or near, the same time they are released in cinemas.
Deadline first reported on the talks, which are said to be in the advanced stages. A deal has not been finalized.
The Times previously reported that Netflix had explored the idea of buying theaters in Los Angeles and New York, and even broached the idea of acquiring L.A.-based Landmark Theatres. The thinking at the time was that owning its own venues would make it easier for Netflix movies to score significant theatrical releases during Oscar season.
Last year, Netflix broke through with Oscar voters, getting multiple nominations for Alfonso Curaron’s “Roma” and the Coen brothers’ “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.”
Netflix's rising clout in the cinema industry was a hot topic at the annual CinemaCon trade show in Las Vegas that wrapped last week.
At the event, John Fithian, head of the National Assn. of Theatre Owners, called on the industry to protect the traditional business practice of putting movies exclusively in theaters for nearly three months before making them available for home viewing. The comments were widely seen as a dig at Netflix and attempts to contract the theatrical window.
“In this new climate, it’s important to ask, how does any given movie stand out against endless choices in the home?” he said. “Everyone in this room knows the answer to that important question — a robust theatrical release provides a level of prestige to a movie that cannot be replicated.”