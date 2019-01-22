With 'Into the Spider-Verse,' Sony Animation becomes an Oscars front-runner

Based on the Marvel comics, “Into the Spider-Verse” focuses on the character of Brooklyn-based black Latino teen Miles Morales, representing a departure from the better-known Peter Parker story lines of the live-action films. Critics have praised its inclusive message (“Anyone can wear the mask,” goes a line from the film that could serve as its mission statement) and its fresh take on the well-worn hero, with a plot that incorporates spider-heroes from elsewhere in the Marvel Comics universe. “Into the Spider-Verse” also features an unusual animation style, blending techniques of computer animation and 2-D cartooning to create the sense of a comic book come to life.