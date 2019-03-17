Rupert Murdoch, scrappy Fox mogul who transformed media, begins his Hollywood goodbye

Soon, he was on a buying spree of newspapers around Australia as well as TV stations. In 1968, Murdoch returned to Britain and bought his first London tabloid, News of the World, and then a second, the Sun. In the ’70s, he had crossed over to America, buying magazines and papers, including the New York Post, Chicago Sun-Times and the Village Voice. A 1977 Time magazine cover portrayed Murdoch as a gorilla stomping across the New York skyline, under the headline: “Extra!!! Aussie Press Lord Terrifies Gotham.”