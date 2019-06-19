‘Toy Story 4’ is expected to bring the summer box office to life with a franchise record

Yes, the knife-wielding doll Chucky is back in cinemas in a modern-day take on the late-1980s horror flick, from Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios’ revived Orion Pictures label. The original “Child’s Play” became a low-budget horror classic in 1988 and spawned multiple sequels, including two later straight-to-video installments.In the new version, Mark Hamill (“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”) voices the red-haired, smart home-connected toy who terrorizes a single mother (Aubrey Plaza) and her son. “Child’s Play” is expected to launch with $16 million to $18 million Friday through Sunday, making its likely performance similar to Universal Pictures’ recent low-budget Octavia Spencer horror movie “Ma.”