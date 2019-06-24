Warner Bros. is getting its first female CEO, BBC's Ann Sarnoff

BBC executive Ann Sarnoff has been named chairwoman and chief executive of movie and television studio Warner Bros., replacing ousted leader Kevin Tsujihara.
Sarnoff, who is president of BBC Studios Americas, will be based in Los Angeles and will start the job later this summer, Warner Bros. parent company, AT&T-owned WarnerMedia, said Monday. Sarnoff will be the first female CEO to head Warner Bros. in its nearly century-long history.
The appointment of the longtime media executive comes three months after Tsujihara stepped down amid allegations that he had an inappropriate sexual relationship with an actress who later got roles in Warner Bros. movies.
In the interim, Burbank-based Warner Bros. has been led by the studios’ film chief Toby Emmerich, TV leader Peter Roth and Chief Financial Officer Kim Williams.