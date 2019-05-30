Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge sells costumes adults can’t wear in the park

Visitors to Disneyland’s new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge expansion need to know the difference between wearing a costume and something called “bounding.”
Disneyland prohibits adults (age 14 and up) from wearing costumes so as not to be confused with park employees, or “cast members” in Disney speak. But grown-ups are allowed to wear clothes inspired by characters in the sci-fi franchise, a craze called “bounding.”
The distinction will be important when the 14-acre land, known as Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, opens Friday. Fans will be able to buy an entire wardrobe of unique costumes, priced at $100 and up. Parkgoers can also build a custom lightsaber for $200, along with all sorts of other merchandise.
Disneyland employees are dressed as villagers on out-of-the-way planet Batuu, rebels, space-age smugglers or followers of the First Order.
Disneyland representatives say park employees will be tasked with telling the difference between wearing a “Star Wars” costume (that’s a no-no) and donning a drab flowing outfit assembled at home that resembles the robe of a Jedi Knight or a dark square-shoulder jacket of an official of the First Order (that’s OK).
Headwear can’t cover the face, according to the official dress code, and masks for adults must serve a medical purpose. So that Darth Vader helmet? Save it for cosplay outside of Disneyland.
If park visitors looks too much like costumed employees, they will be “encouraged to de-costume,” Disneyland Vice President Kris Theiler said.
But, she said, park employees will try to give visitors lots of latitude so as not to discourage true “Star Wars” fans.
“We are trying to find a ‘win-win’ balance,” Theiler said.