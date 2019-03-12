U.S. airlines express confidence in Boeing's 737 Max, despite calls for grounding

After a second fatal air crash involving a Boeing 737 Max aircraft, U.S. airlines faced calls and emails from nervous passengers asking if the single-aisle, twin-engine plane is safe. A U.S. senator and passenger-rights advocate called for the planes to be grounded.
Southwest Airlines, the largest domestic carrier and biggest operator of the 737 Max, was among the carriers expressing support for the aircraft Monday despite the latest disaster, the Sunday crash of a Ethiopian Airlines jetliner that killed 157.
“We remain confident in the safety and airworthiness of our entire fleet of more than 750 Boeing 737 aircraft, and we don’t have any changes planned to 737 Max operations,” said Southwest Airlines, which exclusively flies various models of the Boeing 737 and has 34 of the Max versions, with an additional 219 on order. “We are fielding some questions from customers asking if their flight will be operated by the Boeing 737 Max 8.”
The Federal Aviation Administration issued a statement saying it was helping Ethiopian authorities to investigate the cause of the accident but plans to issue a “continued airworthiness notification” to the international airline community.
But U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) called on the FAA to ground the 737 Max “until the cause of the crash is known and it’s clear that similar risks aren’t present in the domestic fleet.”
Paul Hudson, president of the passenger rights group FlyersRights.org, echoed Feinstein's call, saying, "The FAA's 'wait and see' attitude risks lives as well as the safety reputation of the U.S. aviation industry."
When Boeing Co. introduced the newest version of its 737 a few years ago, U.S. carriers were enthusiastic about its promise of fuel efficiency — Boeing boasts it has 10% better fuel mileage than the next most economical single-aisle jetliner — and its quiet interior. The 737 Max, assembled in Renton, Wash., became Boeing’s fastest-selling plane, with nearly 4,700 orders from more than 100 airlines around the world.
Besides Southwest in the U.S., American Airlines has 24 737 Max jetliners in its fleet, with an additional 90 on order over the next two years. United Airlines has 14 of the models in service and orders for 100 more.
On Monday, those U.S. carriers voiced confidence in the jetliners, despite decisions by China, Indonesia and Ethiopia to ground them after the Ethiopian disaster.
“We have made clear that the Boeing 737 Max aircraft is safe and that our pilots are properly trained to fly the Max aircraft safely,” United Airlines said in a statement.
American Airlines issued a similar statement: “We have full confidence in the aircraft and our crew members, who are the best and most experienced in the industry.”
Airlines said they have not yet seen a significant push by passengers to cancel or rebook flights.
At Los Angeles International Airport on Monday, co-workers Jenny Garcia and Christina Perez flew in from Houston on Southwest Airlines. Perez said she wasn’t concerned because the airline has been reliable in the past. “Maybe if I was on an international flight,” she said.
Garcia said she was aware of the crash but also didn’t feel concerned.
“The chances of that happening are so slim,” she said.
Airline industry experts and financial analysts say U.S. carriers are acting reasonably in continuing to put faith in the hugely popular plane, given that there is not yet enough information on the cause of the two recent accidents.
“Neither the FAA or the airline industry wants to put out the hurricane flag to say something is wrong because they don’t know if anything is wrong,” said Robert Ditchey, an aviation safety expert, consultant and and former airline executive.
The latest accident took place Sunday when an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max jetliner left Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, about 8:38 a.m. on a routine flight to Nairobi, Kenya. The pilot radioed the control tower and asked for clearance to return to the airport, but the plane crashed about eight minutes after it took off.
In October, a 737 Max operated by Lion Air in Indonesia crashed after takeoff from Jakarta, when it experienced mechanical and software problems that led it into a series of dives. That accident killed 189 people.
The causes of the two tragedies are still under investigation, but a preliminary accident report on the Lion Air crash in Indonesia found that the pilots desperately tried to control the aircraft’s attitude as it entered about a dozen dives that ultimately took it into the Java Sea.
That plane began having problems with the failure of a sensor that measures the plane’s angle of attack, the angle that air is flowing over the wings. The cockpit software took the erroneous data and determined incorrectly that the plane was about to stall and sent it into dives to correct the problem.
The Boeing software is called "maneuvering characteristics augmentation system," or MCAS. The pilots could have solved the control problem by flipping two switches to disable the MCAS software. When it introduced the 737 Max, Boeing did not recommend or require specific pilot training on MCAS, and the company has been sharply criticized for not doing more to inform pilots and encourage more training in the software system.
The world’s airlines recorded the safest year on record in 2017, with just 1.1 accident for every 1 million flights, according to the International Air Transport Assn., a trade group for the world’s airline carriers. In 2018 the accident rate rose to 1.35 accidents for every 1 million flights, or one accident for every 740,000 flights.