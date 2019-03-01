Amazon reportedly plans dozens of new grocery stores, starting in Los Angeles

The Seattle-based company, which has been experimenting with online delivery of groceries for more than a decade, got into bricks-and-mortar food retail with its 2017 purchase of Whole Foods. Amazon has also expanded Amazon Go, its cashierless convenience store concept, to 10 stores. People familiar with the matter said last year that the company planned to open as many as 3,000 of the convenience stores, including up to 50 in 2019.