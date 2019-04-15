Best Buy's new CEO designed the retailer's revival

Despite early hiccups and a sagging stock price, Joly maintained a long-term view. He wanted to cut costs and invest in technology. He also rewired the company’s culture to focus on customer service. In conference calls with investors, he’d talk as much about gains in shopper satisfaction as revenue growth. By 2017, Joly declared the turnaround was over and the company would shift toward ramping up growth, a task he charged Barry with seeing through.