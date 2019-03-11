Boeing stock dives after plane crash as Ethiopia, China and Indonesia ground 737 Max 8

Boeing Co. stock dived more than 7% on Monday morning after one of its workhorse 737s crashed in Ethiopia over the weekend, killing all 157 people aboard. China, Indonesia and Ethiopia have grounded the Max 8, and airlines in other countries have signaled they may follow suit.
The fallout from Sunday’s accident comes as the Boeing faces intense scrutiny over another deadly plane crash involving the same new 737 Max 8 model.
Sunday’s 737 crash is the second crash shortly after takeoff in six months for one of Boeing’s most successful aircraft. In October, Lion Air Flight 610 in a new state-of-the-art Max 8 plunged into the Java Sea shortly after takeoff from Jakarta, killing all 189 passengers and crew members.
The two crashes raise questions about the 737 Max 8, which has been an important profit driver for Boeing since it was introduced in 2017. The plane is key to Boeing’s broader international ambitions as the company competes with Airbus, its European rival in the commercial airline business.
Chicago-based Boeing has delivered 354 of the jets globally and has 2,912 on order, according to market estimates maintained by Boyd Group International. The jet that crashed Sunday was one of five 737 MAX 8 planes operated by Ethiopian Airlines, which has an additional 25 on order.
In the United States, Southwest Airlines and American Airlines have 59 of the planes between their two fleets, with 304 on order. Southwest said it has been in touch with Boeing and plans to follow the investigation. It had not made any changes to its operations or inspection protocol as of Sunday, the airline said. American Airlines said it was monitoring the investigation but remained confident in the safety of its aircraft.
Boeing shares were down 8.4% at $386.87 around 7:30 a.m. Pacific Time on Monday. The selloff hit the Dow Jones industrial average, which was down 0.1% even as other major U.S. indexes climbed. Boeing, with more than $100 billion in annual revenue and 153,000 employees, is one of the most heavily weighted of the Dow’s 30 components.
Boeing has been one of the Dow’s biggest success drivers of the 10-year-old bull market. Boeing shares were up more than 30% this year before Monday.
“In a perfect example of benchmark differences, the Dow is being weighted down by the uncertainties over Boeing, while the S&P 500 is being buoyed by tech stocks,” said Sam Stovall of CFRA Research.
The market dropped Friday following a poor U.S. jobs report that suggested the nation’s robust economy may be cooling.
The markets are coming off one of their worst weeks of the year. The Dow and the S&P 500 shed 2.2% last week. The Nasdaq fell 2.5%. All three indexes are up for the year so far.