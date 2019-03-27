Centene to buy WellCare for more than $15 billion

Health insurer Centene Corp. agreed to buy managed-care provider WellCare Health Plans Inc. for more than $15 billion to expand in the market for government-sponsored healthcare.
Centene, based in St. Louis, offered $305.39 per share in cash and stock for Tampa, Fla.-based WellCare, the companies said in a joint statement Wednesday. Both boards backed the transaction, which has an enterprise value of $17.3 billion.
The purchase will give Centene, which focuses on Medicaid and Affordable Care Act markets, a Medicare business even as the Trump administration launches a fresh assault on Obamacare. The enlarged company would be threatened if higher courts uphold a request to wipe out the entire law, though legal experts have called that outcome unlikely.
The deal will add to adjusted earnings per share in its second year, the companies said. WellCare shares rose 17% to $271 in trading before U.S. exchanges opened.