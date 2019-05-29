Carlsbad desalination plant will be sold to investment firm for $1 billion

The plant removes salt and impurities from seawater. It was developed as a public-private partnership and delivers about 50 million gallons of fresh water per day, enough to serve roughly 400,000 people and about a third of all water generated in fast-growing San Diego County. Its capacity is set to rise to 60 million gallons, following approval from local authorities to construct a standalone pumping station to draw seawater and build a new intake structure that will reduce the number of fish sucked into the plant.