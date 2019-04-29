Insurers know exactly how often American drivers touch their phones

While the proliferation of robot chaperones is encouraging, the data they are collecting are grim. Distraction has increased in every part of the country, despite a rash of new laws intended to curb cellphone use at the wheel. Zendrive said distracted driving levels increased 10% in the last year. Today, the company considers one in 12 drivers a phone addict — on their phones at least one-third of the time at the wheel — and that measure is climbing fast. At the current rate, one in five will fall into that category within three years.