Facebook says it will now block white nationalist and white separatist posts

To help enforce its policies, Facebook has developed and deployed artificial intelligence tools that can spot and remove content even before users see it. But the technology isn’t perfect, particularly when it comes to hate speech. The company only removes about 50% of such posts at the moment users upload them, it said last year. As a result, such harmful, extremist content still can go viral on Facebook — a reality the company confronted earlier this month when users continued to upload videos of the mass shooting in New Zealand that left 50 people dead. The shooter specifically sought to target Muslims.