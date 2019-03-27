Stocks rise in early trading on Wall Street

Stocks opened modestly higher on Wall Street on Wednesday, led by gains in industrial and technology companies.
Railroad operator Union Pacific rose 1%, and HP rose 0.9%.
WellCare Health Plans jumped 10.6% after the company agreed to be acquired by rival Centene for more than $15 billion.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 87 points, or 0.3%, to 25,742. The S&P 500 rose 3 points, or 0.1%, to 2,821.
The Nasdaq edged up 7 points, or 0.1%, to 7,698.
Bond prices rose, sending yields lower. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.38%.