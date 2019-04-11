Treasuries fall and dollar advances as markets open

Treasuries ended a two-day rally and the dollar advanced as data confirmed the economy remains on solid footing at the same time inflation is muted. Stocks were mixed ahead of the start of earnings season.
The 10-year Treasury yield rose toward 2.5% after data showed a strong U.S. labor market and tepid price gains, boosting confidence the Federal Reserve can remain in its patient stance toward rates. The dollar advanced the most in a week, while the pound fell as Prime Minister Theresa May accepted the European Union’s offer to push out the Brexit deadline six months.
The S&P 500 was little changed in thin volumes as the benchmark hovered under the key level of 2,900 and closed within 1.5% of its all-time high. Banking shares paced gains ahead of first quarter reports from Wells Fargo and JPMorgan on Friday. Ride-hailing company Lyft rebounded from its sharp drop Wednesday that came amid speculation that competitor Uber would soon file for an initial public offering.
Investor optimism on global stocks and commodities has endured even as warnings about a global economic slowdown abound. Caution over economic pullbacks has emerged in comments from the European Central Bank, the International Monetary Fund and in the Federal Reserve minutes — which reinforced expectations that interest rates should be on hold for the rest of this year.
Oil in New York retreated from a five-month high as an increase in U.S. inventories to the highest since late 2017 overshadowed OPEC’s efforts to reduce production. In emerging markets, equities declined and were poised to snap their longest streak of gains in more than one year. India’s rupee strengthened as elections started.
Here are some notable events coming up:
U.S. banks begin reporting first-quarter earnings, led by JPMorgan and Wells Fargo. Singapore decides on monetary policy and releases GDP data Friday.
These are the main moves in markets:
Stocks
The S&P 500 Index rose 0.1% as of 8:00 a.m. Pacific. The Nasdaq Composite Index was little changed. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index increased 0.1%. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index sank 0.6% to the lowest in more than a week. The MSCI Emerging Market Index fell 0.7%, the first retreat in more than two weeks.
Currencies
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed 0.2%. The euro was little changed at $1.1271. The Japanese yen dipped 0.3% to 111.33 per dollar, the largest decrease in more than a week. The British pound declined 0.1% to $1.3078. The MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index decreased 0.1%.
Bonds
The yield on 10-year Treasuries gained three basis points to 2.49%, the biggest gain in more than a week.
Commodities
The Bloomberg Commodity Index sank 0.5%. West Texas crude fell 1.2% to $63.84 a barrel. Gold decreased 1.1% to $1,299.70 an ounce.