Treasury watchdog to investigate delay of Harriet Tubman $20 bill

The Tubman redesign was initially scheduled for 2020, to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote. But Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said last month that it would be delayed eight years so the $10 bill and the $50 bill could be redesigned first. He cited security reasons — making it harder for the bills to be counterfeited. He said those bills will be introduced before a redesigned $20 bill.