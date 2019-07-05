Did your health plan deny you care? You can fight back. Here’s how

When your paperwork is ready, you must appeal first to your health plan. For most private plans, your deadline for filing the appeal will be 180 days after care is denied. The insurer then faces a deadline — usually 30 days — to render its decision. If it upholds its initial decision or doesn’t meet the deadline, you can take the matter to the agency that regulates the plan within 180 days. If your health is in imminent danger, you can generally get an answer in a matter of days rather than weeks.