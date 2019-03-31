He started in a hotel laundry room and now runs a luxury resort chain

If you are going to run a large-scale business with a small army of employees, it can be important to know what work is like at all levels, Arora said. That’s part of why he’s happy he started off in a hotel laundry room. “You have to get into the trenches, you have to get into the grass-roots level, you have to understand what goes on.” Arora said. “It stood me in good stead. I've learned to appreciate the hard work that the team does in the heart of the house, as well as the front of the house.”